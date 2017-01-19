LIBYA: U.S. stealth bombers, drones launch airstrikes against Islamic State in Libya

A dramatic use of U.S. air power, a pair of B-2 stealth bombers flew from Missouri to North Africa on Wednesday and dropped dozens of bombs on two camps in the Libyan desert, killing more than 80 suspected Islamic State militants, U.S. officials said Thursday.

The long-range air raid, authorized by President Obama two days before he leaves office, marks the first use of the radar-evading B-2 bombers in combat since the first night of the U.S.-led air war that helped local insurgents overthrow Libyan strongman Moammar Kadafi in 2011.

Multiple armed MQ-9 Reaper drones circled overhead during the attack, U.S. officials said, firing missiles at anyone trying to flee.

The Air Force said it used 15 aerial refueling tankers to enable the B-2s to make the 10,000-mile, 34-hour, nonstop trip from Missouri to Libya and back.

The elaborate operation appeared to involve some posturing by the outgoing Obama administration, which is concerned that President-elect Donald Trump may pull back U.S. support for Libya’s struggling central government.