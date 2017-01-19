TURKEY: Turkey's parliament set to approve sweeping new powers for president

The parliament passed amendments to seven articles in the constitution in a second round of voting in the early hours of Thursday, and is expected to continue voting on the remaining articles on Friday.

Legislators have so far approved amendments that increase the number of MPs from 550 to 600, lower the minimum age for serving in the assembly to 18, mandate holding presidential and parliamentary elections every five years, and allow the president to maintain his affiliation with his party.

Government critics say the reforms will undermine democracy in Turkey, which has already faced many challenges including terror attacks, an insurgency in Kurdish areas in the east of the country, a stalled economy and a wide-ranging crackdown in the aftermath of an attempted coup last July that has been extended to political dissidents and journalists.

Opposition parties say the reforms will usher in an era of authoritarian rule and cement the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party’s hold on power. Under the new constitution, Erdoğan will be able to stand in two more election cycles, potentially governing as a powerful executive until 2029.