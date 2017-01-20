01/20 - Fri. - 25,000 Hit The Streets In Massive NYC Anti-Trump Rally Hours Before Inauguration Day

The “We Stand United” rally was organized by environmental advocacy group Greenpeace and liberal activist organization MoveOn.org, as well as several local nonprofits.

Filmmaker Michael Moore and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at the massive anti-Trump demonstration. Other high-profile figures, including actors Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo and Cher, joined throngs of individuals and families of all ages and ethnicities.

The Democratic mayor spoke at the rally along with other prominent activists. They stressed the importance of fighting for progressive policies on issues such as health care, immigration and the environment.

“Donald Trump may control the agenda in Washington, but we control our destiny as Americans,” De Blasio told the throng of protestors camped outside Trump International Hotel. “We don’t fear the future. We think the future is bright if the people’s voices are heard. We will fight this together.”

Actress and Brooklyn native Rosie Perez challenged rally attendees to unite against “intimidation and bullying” spread by the incoming administration.

The fired-up crowd could be heard chanting “The whole world is watching!” as she spoke.

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton and actresses Cynthia Nixon, Sally Field and Shailene Woodley also attended.

“We Americans, we New Yorkers, we patriots will stand united for our rights and the rights of our fellow citizens,” De Niro told the crowd.

Justin Krebs, a campaign director at MoveOn.org, called the rally’s location outside Trump’s 52-story luxury hotel a “lightning bolt of symbolism.”

He told HuffPost that he hopes the demonstration inspires New Yorkers to hold their local and state representatives accountable if they don’t stand up to Trump’s proposed policies on the environment, immigration and health care.

“[This rally] is an assertion that we are going to be united,” Krebs said, noting the “remarkable surge of energy” among Americans to speak out since the election. “There’s something here that is so authentic and inspiring.”

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges also attended the event. She told HuffPost on Thursday that Trump has “attacked our values” by targeting groups such as immigrants, Muslims, people with disabilities and the LGBTQ community.

“My hope for this rally is that people begin to think of what our proactive agenda is for the next four years,” Hodges said. “I think organizing is one of the key things people need to do. Social media is very powerful, but it can’t be the only tool in your toolbox.”