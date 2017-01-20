01/20 - Fri. - Germany's Extreme Right Challenges Guilt Over Nazi Past

“The AfD is the last revolutionary, the last peaceful chance for our fatherland,” declared the man, Björn Höcke, referring to the political party Alternative for Germany, and employing a reverential term for Germany, one of several nationalist buzzwords usually shunned in the country’s politics.

When Mr. Höcke (pronounced HOOK-ay) lamented that “German history is handled as rotten and made to look ridiculous” — a subtle but clear reference to guilt for the Holocaust and other Nazi war crimes — the crowd responded by chanting, “Deutschland, Deutschland.”

His speech at the rally in Dresden on Tuesday touched off a wave of national alarm by challenging Germany’s national atonement for the Holocaust and for its Nazi crimes. His comments drew broad criticism for their venom and because Mr. Höcke, a rising star in the AfD, has found growing success with his messages of extreme nationalism.

He is on the fringe, but that fringe is growing in numbers and in willingness to defy the usual restraints, to the rising alarm of Germany’s establishment leaders, who on Wednesday denounced his comments.

The rally on Tuesday felt, if not like a watershed, then a glimpse of a wider, more gradual change.

At times he used language that seemed to hint at lamenting Nazi Germany’s defeat.

Germans were “the only people in the world to plant a monument of shame in the heart of its capital,” he said, referring to a memorial to murdered Jews in Berlin. He added that Germans had the “mentality of a totally vanquished people.”

Mr. Höcke, for instance, disavowed a famous 1985 speech by Richard von Weizsacker, then the president of Germany, that called for the Allied victory to be seen as the liberation of the German people, not as their defeat.

Mr. Höcke called Mr. Weizsacker’s address “a speech against his own people, and not for his own people.”

Since 2015, when Germany received nearly a million asylum seekers, Alternative for Germany has sought to portray national identity as under threat from migration and multiculturalism.

Establishment parties and other enemies, Mr. Höcke told the crowd, “are liquidating our beloved German fatherland, like a piece of soap under warm running water. But we, we beloved friends, we patriots, we will close this open tap, and we will win back our Germany, piece by piece.”