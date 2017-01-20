01/20 - Fri. - Donald Trump's First Church and Sunday School: First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, Queens

The church Trump now claims to attend says he’s not an active member. But in many ways, the church he left tells the story of the country Trump is trying to run. First Church says it’s the oldest continuously operating Presbyterian congregation in the country, the kind of historical status religious groups often clamor to claim.

Christina Ferro, 96, is the oldest member of First Presbyterian Church, and one of the only people around who still remembers the Trumps. She and her daughter, Holly Hladun, are also among the few white people who attend. Although things have changed a lot, “it’s always been good,” Ferro said. She has kept coming because it’s the church where she got married, she said, and where her kids were baptized—and unlike many other white folks in Queens, she stayed, living in places from Richmond Hill to Flushing.

According to Ferro, the Trumps sat up in the balcony on the righthand side of the sanctuary; many families at First Church, as in other congregations, have a particular section where they like to sit. Standing in the sanctuary in 2016, it’s not hard to imagine a room filled with respectable-looking white people in the 1950s: the mid-century stained-glass windows; the white pews sitting on thick, red velvet carpeting; the carved marble plaques flanking either side of the pulpit, commemorating past leaders of the congregation all the way back to 1663.

But there are also marks of the congregation’s changed identity. At the back of the congregation, paired paintings depict Jesus, who is black, carrying a woman through the streets. The bathroom’s signs are in Spanish and English. As one longtime parishioner said, the building’s lovely early American look is as important to the congregation now as it likely was 50 years ago, when the Trumps were around, or just over 200 years ago, when it was built. “We need a beautiful church in a community where a lot of migrants and immigrants [are].”

The congregation has repeatedly embraced immigrants and new arrivals—even those who are not members. There’s a large Muslim community in the area, and O’Connor stresses the importance of welcoming them. While the church doesn’t have the resources to offer a Spanish-language service for the growing number of Latinos in the neighborhood, he said, it lends out its sanctuary to a largely Nicaraguan, Guatemalan, and Honduran Seventh Day Church of God congregation. First Church has thrived not because it has remained true to its 17th-century Dutch roots, but because it has adapted. Its members, many of whom came to America in adulthood, or whose parents did so, have turned behind them and opened their church doors for others to follow.