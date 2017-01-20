01/20 - Fri. - Pastor Robert Jeffress preached to Trump

To many Americans, he may be best known for his frequent condemnations of Mormonism as a "cult" during the 2012 presidential campaign. He urged Christians not to vote for Mitt Romney, a Mormon, during the Republican primary.

Jeffress has also called Islam and Mormonism heresies "from the pit of hell," suggested that the Catholic church was led astray by Satan, accused Obama of "paving the way" for the Antichrist and spread false statistics about the prevalence of HIV among gays, who he said live a "miserable" and "filthy" lifestyle.

In recent years, Jeffress has frequently denounced Islam, calling it an "evil religion" that "promotes pedophilia" because the Prophet Muhammed married a 9-year-old girl. The pastor has also said that Mormons, Muslims and Hindus "worship a false god."

Jeffress' beliefs about other faiths -- that they are heresies and will not result in salvation -- are shared by many evangelicals. But the stridency of his condemnations sometimes confound fellow conservatives.

Jeffress' denunciations of gays and Muslims often stretch beyond the realms of sin and salvation.

He has called homosexuality "degrading," and linked it to pedophilia, alcoholism, depression and suicide, while insisting that his remarks are rooted in concern for gays -- a way of showing them the true path to salvation.

In a 2008 sermon, he urged his congregation to demonstrate compassion toward gays, even as he condemned their "filthy behavior."

Likewise, Jeffress has said that Islam incites violence and is "inspired by Satan himself," while also arguing that"it is our love for Muslims that demands we speak the truth about Islam."