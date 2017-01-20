01/20 - Fri. - MK Yehuda Glick Praises 'Miracle' of Inauguration in D.C. Church

The day before Donald Trump’s inauguration, a range of conservative Christian luminaries gathered in a downtown Washington, D.C. church. They included a California pastor who fought against same-sex marriage; an anti-abortion priest, a Christian Zionist and a member of Congress.

They all praised Trump as a modern-day savior of the Jews, even — and especially — the rabbi in attendance.

The event, called “A Special Inauguration Prayer Event and Celebration of the USA-Israel Relationship, was organized by the California pastor, Jim Garlow, at Greater New Hope Baptist Church. The historic building was the location of Washington Hebrew Congregation, a prominent Reform synagogue, until 1954.

Father Frank Pavone, a Catholic priest and anti-abortion activist, prayed that under Trump, the Supreme Court of the United States would become “the Supreme Court of Jesus Christ.” There were prayers for the United States’ relationship with China, Taiwan and Russia. Jonathan Cahn, a Messianic Jewish rabbi and author of apocalyptic novels, donned a tallit and prayed the priestly blessing in Hebrew and for peace “b’shem Yeshua Ha Moschiach,” in the name of Jesus the Messiah, “the king above all kings.” People in the audience blew shofars throughout the event.

The embassy issue proved to be a potent rallying cry. After a singing of the Star Spangled Banner and Hatikva, to which many in the audience sang along with the Hebrew lyrics, Rosemary Schindler Garlow, Jim Garlow’s wife, called Jerusalem the “place where the Messiah is coming soon.”

Speakers portrayed the possible relocation of the embassy in 2017 — fifty years after the Six-Day War — as biblically significant. Waller noted that “this is the 50th year of the liberation of Jerusalem,” he said, calling it the Jubilee year.

Mike Evans, a Christian Zionist and founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem, reiterated the Jubilee theme. “Our bodies are in Washington, D.C.,” he said, “but our souls are in Jerusalem, D.C. — David’s Capital.”

Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ), co-chair of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus and a co-sponsor of one of several bills to move the embassy and declare Jerusalem Israel’s capital, spoke about evangelical support for Israel. People often skeptical, he said, of their motives, accusing them of “just want[ing] to evangelize Israel.”

“It’s worse than that,” said Franks, to laughter. “We want to evangelize the whole world.”