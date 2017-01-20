Newsvine

JustKat

About Articles: 904 Seeds: 1712 Comments: 13682 Since: Dec 2015

Flights Packed With Women's March Participants Are Cheering All The Way To DC

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by JustKat View Original Article: buzzfeed.com
Seeded on Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:44 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

(clips embedded)

All around the country, fired-up flights full of people in“pussy hats” are making their way to DC.

Many people have reported that almost all the passengers are heading to the Women’s March.

Some said as many as 90% of passengers are going to Women's March on Washington

#planefullofnastytwomen

And some are even coming from Canada.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor