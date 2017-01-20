Flights Packed With Women's March Participants Are Cheering All The Way To DC

(clips embedded)
All around the country, fired-up flights full of people in“pussy hats” are making their way to DC.
Many people have reported that almost all the passengers are heading to the Women’s March.
Some said as many as 90% of passengers are going to Women's March on Washington
#planefullofnastytwomen
And some are even coming from Canada.
