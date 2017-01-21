01/21 - Sat. - Women's March on Washington aims to launch a movement

(Recommend embedded video)

Organizers of the Saturday's Women’s March on Washington expect it will take its place among historic marches that led to movements — including the 1963 civil rights demonstrations and the Vietnam War protests of 1967.

The estimated 200,000 people planning to crowd the streets of the nation’s capital a day after Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president aren't organized by a single group. They’re coming on their own — aboard buses and trains from locations as distant as Colorado’s Rocky Mountains — after a woman in Hawaii created a Facebook page following November's election.

By comparison, 200,000 people attended the March on Washington in 1963. A 1967 march on the Pentagon protesting Vietnam drew 100,000.

The main organizers of the D.C. march say their message is not anti-Trump, yet a feeling that their rights are at risk under the new regime in Washington is clear.

“We will not be silent as elected officials attempt to roll back our rights,” said Teresa Younger, president of the Ms. Foundation for Women. In a tribute to Hillary Clinton, the nation’s first female to represent a major party, the march's official motto is “Women’s rights are human rights,” the 1995 declaration Clinton made as first lady in Beijing.

Psychologist and author Anita Mishook sees parallels between the concerns of today’s women and the cultural restrictions put on their grandmothers and great-grandmothers, specifically over reproductive rights, including abortion and affordable contraception. “Back street abortions, untimely marriages, huge families. Let us not have it happen again!" she said.

The march is about more than a single day of protest. A number of groups, including Emily’s List and Planned Parenthood, are holding workshops the following day designed to enlist women for more civic participation back home, including running for office.