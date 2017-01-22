01/22- Sun. - There Were Some Seriously Amazing Signs At The Women's Marches

People really brought their protest sign A-game to the women’s marches around the world on Saturday.
Some famous faces also took time to share their favorite signs, including Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards and former senior adviser to President Barack Obama David Axelrod.
There were too many incredible signs to share them all, but here are a few of the best.
(highly recommend clicking on link and taking a look - they are great!! - Photos of these Women's March protest signs are just crying out to be collected in a tabletop best seller)
