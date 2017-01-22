01/22- Sun. - Women's marches: More than one million protesters vow to resist President Trump

More than 1 million people gathered in Washington and in cities around the country and the world Saturday to mount a roaring rejoinder to the inauguration of President Trump. What started as a Facebook post by a Hawaii retiree became an unprecedented international rebuke of a new president that packed cities large and small — from London to Los Angeles, Paris to Park City, Utah, Miami to Melbourne, Australia.

The organizers of the Women’s March on Washington, who originally sought a permit for a gathering of 200,000, said Saturday that as many as half a million people participated. On Sunday, Metro officials announced that Saturday was the second-busiest day in the Washington subway system’s history, with 1,001,613 trips. (By contrast, on Trump’s Inauguration Day, the system recorded 570,557 trips.)

Many in the nation’s capital and other cities said they were inspired to join because of Trump’s divisive campaign and his disparagement of women, minorities and immigrants. In signs and shouts, they mocked what they characterized as Trump’s lewd language and sexist demeanor.

The Washington demonstration was amplified by gatherings around the world, with march organizers listing more than 670 events nationwide and overseas in cities including Tel Aviv, Barcelona, Mexico City, Berlin and Yellowknife in Canada’s Northwest Territories, where the temperature was 6 degrees below zero.

Common to every gathering was fiery rhetoric, pink knit hats and repeated references to the boast that offended so many women: Trump’s infamous taped comments in 2005 about groping women’s genitals.

Among the thousands of signs that marchers dumped at the end of the day in front of the Trump International Hotel, just blocks from his new home at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.: “P---y Power” and “This P---y Bites Back.”

Demonstrators came to Washington from around the country, sometimes sleeping on the couches of people they had never met. They choked Metro stations as they made their way to the protest. The city issued about 1,800 bus parking permits for the march, and Amtrak added extra trains in and out of Union Station.

Teresa Shook, who is in her 60s, was on hand to marvel at what emerged from her original proposal for a march in a November post on Facebook. The grandmother of four from outside Hono­lulu accepted hug and after hug as the crowd surged around her.

The crowd was buoyant, even joyous. Every few minutes, a rolling roar swept over them.