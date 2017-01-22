Newsvine

01/22 - Sun - Aerial photos show large crowds at Women's Marches across the country

Women from across the country have converged on Washington, DC, on Saturday for a massive rally to protest Donald Trump’s election and promote women’s rights. At the same time, there have been rallies organized in major — and not so major — cities across the country.

Aerial photos and videos show massive crowds gathering all over the United States. Some of the biggest rallies so far have been in Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago. There have also been sizable crowds in cities from Ithaca, New York, to Park City, Utah, where the Sundance Film Festival is taking place. Here’s a roundup of some of the dramatic aerial photographs. I’ll update with more photos as the events continue.

(Click on article link to see photos and video clips of the masses of protesters in -

Los Angeles,California

Denver,Colorado

Seattle,Washington

Boston,Massachusetts

Chicago,Illinois

New York,New York

St. Louis,Missouri

Portland,Oregon

Austin,Texas

Sacramento,California

Lansing,Michigan

Kansas City,Missouri

Raleigh,North Carolina

Ithaca,New York

Park City,Utah

Nashville,Tennessee

Houston,Texas

St.Paul,Minnesota

