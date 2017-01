https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1xa0iLqYKz8x9Yc_rfhtmSOJQ2EGgeUVjvV4A8LsIaxY/htmlview?sle=true#gid=0

University of Connecticut professor,Jeremy Pressman - Between 3.3 million to 4.2 million people marched yesterday. Largest protest in U.S. history

1 out of every 100 Americans participated in Woman's March yesterday