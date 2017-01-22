01/22 - Sun. - Women's Marches Rally Millions In Cities Around The World

As millions of demonstrators prepared to join in the Women’s March on Washington and sister marches across America on Saturday, protests were already underway in cities around the globe.

In London, thousands of demonstrators filled miles of city streets as they marched toward Trafalgar Square. Carrying signs with slogans like “a woman’s place is in the White House” and singing anti-Trump songs, the crowd represented part of the outraged international reaction to the new U.S. president and his administration.

Some participants waited more than an hour in the cold to begin marching, but passed the time with chants and excited discussion about why the protest mattered to them.

Nearly 700 sister marches in over 60 countries were scheduled for Saturday in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, according to organizers.

Australia and New Zealand held some of the first marches planned for the day. Thousands of people rallied in Sydney and Melbourne, many of whom wore pink “pussy hats” in reference to a widely viewed video of Trump boasting about being able to grab women’s genitals without consent.

In France, where the far-right National Front party is running an election campaign similar to that of Trump’s, demonstrators marched in a number of cities. A rally in Paris gathered a large crowd brandishing signs against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

Demonstrators also marched in Kenya, where Barack Obama’s father was born, walking through Karura forest in the capital of Nairobi.

Thousands of people in Canada also marched, including in the cities of Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Demonstrators in Toronto closed down major roads by marching from Queen’s Park to City Hall.

Demonstrators at rallies around the world ― in major cities like Oslo and Barcelona, as well as from smaller gatherings on the Virgin Islands and in Puerto Rico ― flooded social media with videos and images from their respective marches as they joined together to advocate for women’s rights and show solidarity with the Washington march.