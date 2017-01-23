01/23 - Mon. - TRUMP: We'll 'cut regulations by 75%,' impose 'border tax' on imports

President Donald Trump said in a meeting with CEOs on Monday that his administration would prioritize tax cuts for corporations and decreasing regulation in its first days.

Trump, speaking with CEOs, promised to "cut regulations by 75%, maybe more." Trump said regulations regarding worker safety would be "just as strong" and "just as protective of the people," but that current regulations "make it impossible to get anything built."

It is unclear whether Trump is seeking to cut the cost of regulations or their total number.

Trump also reiterated threats to impose a significant "border tax" on companies that move production outside of the US to other countries.

"If you go to another country and you decide that you're going to close and get rid of 2,000 people or 5,000 people ... we are going to be imposing a very major border tax on the product when it comes in," Trump said.