01/23 - Mon. -Trump to Sign Executive Orders Targeting NAFTA, TPP

Reports surfaced that ( Trump) is preparing to sign executive orders that will effectively withdraw the U.S. from involvement in the Trans-Pacific Partnership and shake up its participation in NAFTA.

But the NAFTA retooling, though promised by Trump throughout his presidential campaign, could have more immediate ramifications with Canada and Mexico – two of America's most significant trade partners.

Between January and November 2016 – the most recent month for which data were available – Canada was the top buyer of American exports worldwide, according to the Census Bureau. Mexico was No. 2. Collectively, the two countries accounted for more than 34 percent of the U.S. export market.

Mexico and Canada also combined to account for more than 25 percent of the country's total imports over that window.