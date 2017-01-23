01/23 - Mon. - The Economist explains: How Donald Trump could take America out of NAFTA

DONALD TRUMP has consistently slammed the North American Free-Trade Agreement (NAFTA). And he promises to renegotiate or even withdraw from the deal. Could Mr Trump take America out of NAFTA, and what would be the consequences if he did?

Tariffs would violate the terms of NAFTA. However Mr Trump might try to use executive authority to impose them anyway, perhaps as an “emergency” measure. It would then be up to the courts to strike them down.

But Mr Trump also has the power to leave NAFTA altogether, without consulting Congress. To do so, he would have to give just six months’ notice to Canada and Mexico. After leaving NAFTA, tariffs on goods between America and its two big neighbours would revert to so-called “Most Favoured Nation” rates, under the rules of the World Trade Organisation. For most goods, these are around 3.5%, though some sectors are taxed at a higher rate.

In order to achieve the rates befitting of a “big border tax” (he has mentioned a rate of 35%), Mr Trump could use a subsection of a 1962 trade act that permits higher tariffs to offset a threat to national security, or, more realistically, legislation from 1974 that allows the president to respond at his discretion to “discriminatory” behaviour on the part of any trading partner.