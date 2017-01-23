01/23 - Mon. - U.S. Dollar Weaker as Protectionist Talk Trumps Economic Stimulus

The U.S. dollar weakened against a wide range of currencies in Asia on Monday amid disappointment that U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration speech proved light on detail over his plans for economic stimulus.

Mr. Trump spent more time on themes that might stoke trade tensions, an outcome that could pose a threat to a recovery in global economic growth, traders said.

"At the turn of the year, the U.S. dollar was priced for strong growth and rising yields. Now the pendulum is swinging towards trade wars and slower growth," said Sean Callow, currency strategist at Westpac.

"Trump's stated preference for a weaker dollar and his intense focus on U.S. trade, clashes with the promised 4% growth rate that would send yields and the U.S. dollar sharply higher,"he said.

Mr. Trump is taking immediate steps to reorder U.S. economic alliances in his first days in office, setting up meetings with leaders from Mexico and Canada on North American affairs and hosting U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May this Friday to lay the groundwork for a trade pact with London.

The U.S. dollar is likely to continue trading softer at the start of the week "as the market unwinds expectations of an immediate fiscal stimulus from the new U.S. administration," said Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

U.S. Treasury yields are leading moves in the currency market. "Caution is the theme for the week as the market will be very susceptible to Trump's team policy announcements," Mr. Catril added.

The faltering of initial post-election confidence over the U.S. growth outlook has taken pressure off emerging market currencies this month, traders said. But gains will be limited by the confidence in the U.S. economic outlook being shown by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

If the Fed follows through on its optimistic rhetoric by raising rates by mid-year, then emerging market currencies could have the worst of both worlds--a strong U.S. dollar driving capital outflows, but the possibility of U.S. protectionism hampering Asian exporters, analysts said.