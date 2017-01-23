01/23 - Mon. - Trump is officially making an economic promise that will be nearly impossible to keep

As part of the inauguration of President Donald Trump,the new White House rolled out a number of policy promises on its new website.

The position page on jobs and the economy makes a promise for the US economy that Trump may find pretty hard to keep.

"To get the economy back on track,President Trump has outlined a bold plan to create 25 million new American jobs in the next decade and return to 4 per cent annual economic growth," reads the White House site.

The only problem is delivering on this promise will be incredibly difficult.

Currently, the US is stuck in a slow growth pattern since the financial crisis and has been unable to escape the 1.5% to 2.5% annual growth corridor over the past seven years.

While there are a number of reasons for this — sluggish corporate investment, Americans saving more of their income, low wage growth, and more — it would take a monumental task to return the US to nearly double its current annual growth rate.

Reversing the course of this will be difficult, especially in just four years, as other problems are large-scale issues like declining productivity that have persisted for decades and will require more than quick policy fixes.

The rest of Trump's proposal outlines how 4% growth will be achieved by cutting the corporate tax rate and through deregulation.

According to the world bank, the proposed cut in corporate taxes would add just 0.3% to GDP growth this year and 0.8% next year.