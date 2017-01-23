01/23 - Mon. - Back to History - From the Gilded Age to the Depression

Robber Baron Era:

From abouteducation:

Robber Baron was a term applied to a businessman in the 19th century who engaged in unethical and monopolistic practices, wielded widespread political influence, and amassed enormous wealth. As the United States transformed into an industrial society with little regulation of business, it was possible for small numbers of men to dominate crucial industries. Conditions which favored vast accumulations of wealth included the extensive natural resources being discovered as the country expanded, the enormous potential work force of immigrants arriving in the country, and the general acceleration of business in the years following the Civil War. Railroad builders in particular, needing political influence to build their railways, became adept at influencing politicians through the use of lobbyists, or in some cases, outright bribery. And in the public mind, robber barons were often associated with political corruption. The concept of laissez faire capitalism, which dictated no government regulation of business, was promoted. Facing few impediments to creating monopolies, engaging in shady stock trading practices, or exploiting workers, some individuals made enormous fortunes. The conditions of workers, when contrasted with the lavish lifestyles of millionaire industrialists, created widespread resentment. Even other businessmen felt exploited by monopolistic practices. And common citizens became aware that monopolists could more easily exploit workers. In the 1880s journalists such as Nellie Bly performed pioneering work exposing the practices of unscrupulous businessmen. The public’s increasingly negative view of trusts, or monopolies, transformed into legislation with the passage of the Sherman Anti-Trust Act in 1890. The law did not end the reign of robber barons, but it signaled that the era of unregulated business would be coming to an end.

The Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890

The 1930 Tariff Act:

The Tariff Act of 1930,otherwise known as the Smoot–Hawley Tariff was signed into law on June 17, 1930. The act raised U.S. tariffs on over 20,000 imported goods. The tariffs under the act were the second-highest in the U.S. in 100 years. The Act and following retaliatory tariffs by America's trading partners helped reduce American exports and imports by more than half during the Depression.

Beggar Thy Neighbor Policies:

encyclopedia.com: