01/23 - Mon. - The battle of Smoot-Hawley

(Article is from 2008)

EVEN when desperate, Wall Street bankers are not given to grovelling. But in June 1930 Thomas Lamont, a partner at J.P. Morgan, came close. “I almost went down on my knees to beg Herbert Hoover to veto the asinine Hawley-Smoot Tariff,” he recalled. “That Act intensified nationalism all over the world.”

The Tariff Act of 1930, which increased nearly 900 American import duties, was debated, passed and signed as the world was tumbling into the Depression. Few economists think the Smoot-Hawley tariff (as it is most often known) was one of the principal causes of the Depression. Nevertheless, the act added poison to the emptying well of global trade.

The “asinine” bill began as a much smaller beast: the plan was to help American agriculture, which had slumped in the early 1920s. “But so soon as ever the tariff schedules were cast into the melting-pot of revision,” this newspaper wrote, “logrollers and politicians set to work stirring with all their might.”

The door was open to more than just farmers; Hawley's committee heard mainly from small and medium-sized industrial businesses. The House bill, passed in May, raised 845 tariff rates and cut 82.

The bill then went to the Senate, where Smoot chaired the Finance Committee. Senators who thought their constituents had lost out in the House—from farming and mining states—were spoiling for a fight.

“A different voting coalition emerged,not one based on agricultural versus industrial interests but on classic vote-trading among unrelated goods.”

The Senate's final bill contained no fewer than 1,253 changes from the House's version. The two houses compromised, broadly by moving the Senate's rates up rather than the House's down. In all, 890 tariffs were increased. The bill squeezed through the Senate, by 44 votes to 42, and breezed through the House.

Of all the calls on Hoover not to sign the bill, perhaps the weightiest was a petition signed by 1,028 American economists.

The average rate on dutiable goods rose from 40% to 48%, implying a price increase of only 6%.

Smoot-Hawley did most harm by souring trade relations with other countries. The League of Nations, of which America was not a member, had talked of a “tariff truce”; the Tariff Act helped to undermine that idea. By September 1929 the Hoover administration had already noted protests from 23 trading partners at the prospect of higher tariffs. But the threat of retaliation was ignored: America's tariffs were America's business.