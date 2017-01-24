01/24 - Tue. -The reality TV presidency begins

So as the reality TV presidency begins in earnest, what can we expect?

The name-calling will continue.

President Trump is not going to give up insulting people for the dignity of the office.

There will be many fake fights and half-fake fights.

Trump thinks feuds and reconciliations make for compelling drama. When the opportunity comes, Trump will take it to melodramatic extremes.

Expect dramatic plot twists.

Trump has always said that being "unpredictable" is an important part of his business and media strategies. The same is true already of his political one. Expect at least a few major betrayals of his campaign promises to be presented as very special episodes of character development. Trump may promise to increase border security, but embrace a form of amnesty. You can almost hear the moment when he narrates his own epiphany: "I was tougher than anyone on illegal immigrants, but I heard their stories and I have to bring everyone together. That's the president's job."

Cabinet members and other senior staffers will get voted off Trump island when they fail.

There is always staff turnover during administrations. But Trump's will likely include not just a change of personnel, but clear recaps in the media. Either the accomplishments and reasons why they will be missed as part of the Trump show will be advertised, or blame will be apportioned for maximal impact.

Foreign leaders and other diplomatic personages will get rose ceremonies.