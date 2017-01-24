01/24 - Tue. - New York Times - "Rocky First Weekend for Trump Troubles Even His Top Aides" By Peter Baker, Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman

(Vine will not let me make a comment in my own nation to this article I posted,so I'm reposting in this format hoping to solve the issue - 3 Bug Reports over the course of the day - not a word in reply and I still can not post a comment)

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/22/us/politics/donald-trump-aides-rocky-first-weekend.html

President Trump’s first weekend in office unfolded much the way things often did during his campaign: with angry Twitter messages, a familiar obsession with slights and a series of meandering and at times untrue statements, all eventually giving way to attempts at damage control.

The problem is that what works on the way to the White House does not always work once a candidate gets there.

To the extent that there was a plan to take advantage of the first days of his administration, when a president is usually at his maximum leverage, Mr. Trump threw it aside with a decision to lash outabout crowd sizes at his swearing in and to rewrite the history of his dealings with intelligence agencies.

The lack of discipline troubled even senior members of Mr. Trump’s circle, some of whom had urged him not to indulge his simmering resentment at what he saw as unfair news coverage. Instead, Mr. Trump chose to listen to other aides who shared his outrage and desire to punch back. By the end of the weekend, he and his team were scrambling to get back on script.

Some of the president’s supporters found the first weekend troubling. L. Lin Wood, a prominent libel lawyer who was a vocal defender of Mr. Trump’s on Twitter during the campaign, said that he considered it a dangerous debut.

“To someone who believed we might have a good opportunity to change, it’s just a terrible start. Because he’s got a long way to go,” Mr. Wood said. “This is going to go downhill quickly if it’s not changed, and that’s not good for any of us.”