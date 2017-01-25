The Power of Nazi Propaganda

(go to link to watch video)

This powerful exhibition explores how the Nazi propaganda machine used biased information to sway public opinion during World War II. It examines the definition of propaganda, how it operates, why it works, and how important it is to protect ourselves from its dangers. The exhibit asks visitors to actively question and engage with the messages they see, and to learn from this extreme example that democracies, while appearing strong, are fragile without the responsibility and action of their people. Using posters, photos, newsreels, and eight media pieces, this exhibition aims to help society understand propaganda in order to protect against divisive messages and violent agendas.

Propaganda is biased information designed to shape public opinion and behaviour.