The Power of Nazi Propaganda

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRomantic-Future | Facebook
Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:11 AM
This powerful exhibition explores how the Nazi propaganda machine used biased information to sway public opinion during World War II. It examines the definition of propaganda, how it operates, why it works, and how important it is to protect ourselves from its dangers. The exhibit asks visitors to actively question and engage with the messages they see, and to learn from this extreme example that democracies, while appearing strong, are fragile without the responsibility and action of their people. Using posters, photos, newsreels, and eight media pieces, this exhibition aims to help society understand propaganda in order to protect against divisive messages and violent agendas.

Propaganda is biased information designed to shape public opinion and behaviour.

It's power depends on

message

technique

means of communication

audience receptivity - this one particularly

Propaganda:

uses truths,half-truths,or lies

omits information selectively

simplifies complex issues or ideas

plays on emotions

advertises a cause

attacks opponents

targets desired audiences

Exhibit separated into four chronological sections:

Propaganda Under a Time of Democracy 1918 - 1931 - when Nazi Party is trying to win votes

Propaganda Under a Dictatorship

Propaganda for War and Mass Murder

Aftermath of Propaganda - a society that had propaganda for 12 years and then the denazification process for removing that propaganda by the allies

