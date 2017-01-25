Rendition and Torture and How That Will Affect Our Relationship With Other Agencies

from Pwn All The Things ‏@pwnallthethings

NSA-GCHQ's relationship is closest intel Intelligence Community relationship anywhere. I cannot think of anything that would kill it faster than resuming torture program.

Seriously. IC officers are really pragmatic. UK and US politicans talk shit all the time. And in the shadows, GCHQ and NSA get on with business.

But torture really is a red line. UK and US will both be cripplingly harmed if the US restarts the torture program. Let me go thru the steps:

Step1 is the UK goes to a lot of work to check if it's actually true. What is the US really up to? Is it really as bad as it sounds?

Step 2 is the UK summons the US ambassador for a "meeting without coffee". Basically UK's Foreign Secretary explains what happens if policy goes ahead.

Step 3 is the frighteningly lame sounding "Exchange of Letters". But it's basically a last warning.

Step 4 is where shit gets real. GCHQ cancels UK-US Counter Terrorism sharing in theatres of operation where torture might reasonably take place.

Step 5 is the UK evicts the NSA integrees and recalls the GCHQ integrees. The loss to both here is really pretty unimaginable.

Step 6 is UK basically puts the US into the tier set of IC partners that need caution. Also in this set: Pakistan, Saudi, Afghanistan etc.

No matter how much information beating the shit out of a detainee gives CIA, it's unlikely it'll be worth sacrificing the NSA-GCHQ CT relationship over

Of course, it's technically possible the UK PM can intervene to instruct the Director of GCHQ to continue regardless. But won't happen.

It won't happen for two reasons:

#1: the UK Prime Minister will have to put it in writing.

#2: GCHQ's senior staff would resign over it (and it'd leak)

And what the UK Prime Minister can direct in any case is limited by UK law, which includes prohibitions not only on torture, but on enabling torture.

To folks on why this didn't happen under Bush - I'll walk through why the two scenarios aren't comparable.

Don't believe me? Go check out the Blair-Bush memos in the Chilcott report & the redacted CIA torture report. UK was intentionally cut out

Second: there was MONUMENTAL fall out when the UK found out. Most of it still classified, but some details public.

For example, it caused a huge rift between UK's MI5 and MI6, including MI5 evicting MI6 staff from its HQ in protest

This was over MI6's tangential involvement in flights, for a program they didn't understand to get info that the US said "wasn't torture"

Honestly, UK should declassify the full extent of the damage the CIA's EIT program wrought on the UK-US relationship and UK internal IC.

And the UK spent years fighting in court ever since over this. £ms paid out. Man-decades of time spent on litigation. U/C officers testifying

And bear in mind that complicity in torture puts the Director (and the PM) at *personal* risk of criminal and civil action.

Won't happen.