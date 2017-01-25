Mattis, Pompeo stunned by CIA 'black sites' report

Two of the officials who will be in charge of carrying out President Donald Trump's terrorism detainee policies, Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, were “blindsided” by reports of a draft executive order that would require the CIA to reconsider using interrogation techniques that some consider torture, according to sources with knowledge of their thinking.

Lawmakers in both parties denounced the draft order on Wednesday even as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he had “no idea where it came from” and that it is “not a White House document.”

It’s unclear who wrote the draft order or whether Trump will sign it, though members of Congress in both parties were taking that prospect seriously on Wednesday.

Despite the questions about who wrote the document, more than a half-dozen lawmakers issued statements denouncing it. They're likely trying to get out front of any attempt by Trump to return the country to now-outlawed interrogation techniques.