01/26 - Thur. - Donald Trump is doing exactly what he said

The grinding machinery of federal government has not checked his most extreme ambitions, as so many savvy observers predicted, and the weight of the office has not humbled or aroused in him some reservoir of internal reflection. Instead, much as we saw during the primary, power only emboldens him.

On Friday, he signed an executive order directing federal agencies to undermine Obamacare. After a weekend spent attacking the media for accurately reporting on his inaugural crowd size, Trump kicked off Monday by reinstating a federal ban on foreign aid to organizations that include abortion or family planning in their mission statements. TPP is dead. NAFTA is on the ropes. There has been a crackdown on government social media accounts that discuss or allude to basic environmental science. Trump on Tuesday revived the Keystone XL pipeline project and ordered a review of the Dakota Access project be expedited and approved.

The wall is next. Wednesday comes with a request for federal funds to build it, though no word on how he'll compel Mexico to pick up the tab. He hopes to start construction on the wall very quickly, although getting Mexico to pay for it could get "complicated."

Concurrent actions will seek to increase deportations and squeeze sanctuary cities by choking off grants of federal money. In his remarks at the Department of Homeland Security, Trump undermined any notion his administration lacks the cunning to effectively implement its agenda -- with or without the acquiescence of this Congress.

Though it will not be formally titled a "Muslim Ban," the coming push to delay or block entry into the United States from Muslim-majority countries is the logical conclusion of a policy Trump introduced in December 2015. And Trump this week is expected to order a halt to the US refugee program, at least temporarily closing the door on Syrians fleeing civil war and humanitarian catastrophe.

He is also focusing on what he has taken to calling "carnage" here at home. The alarmist language is familiar from the campaign, when he regularly painted American cities as blood-soaked war zones. By late Tuesday, Trump had threatened intervention in Chicago, tweeting that he would "send in the feds"absent an immediate decline in gun violence.

Hours later, a little after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, he vowed to pursue a "major investigation"into the massive voter fraud conspiracy he's peddled as a means of explaining away his loss in the presidential popular vote -- even though there is, again, no evidence anything of the sort occurred.

Trump is poised to build (Guantanamo) up again and the Trump team is now drawing up plans to potentially revive the "black sites."

They would fall in line with another promise Trump made repeatedly on the campaign trail -- to bring back torture techniques like waterboarding and "much worse."

And why would you doubt him?