U.K. - USNews&World Report - "UK economy still going strong - but is this the high point?" By Danica Kirka

http://www.usnews.com/news/business/articles/2017-01-26/uk-economy-still-going-strong-but-is-this-the-high-point

British consumers spurred faster-than-expected economic growth in the last three months of 2016, but experts warn a slowdown may be on the way as the country's plans to leave the European Union curtail spending and investment.

While the British economy has defied expectations since the June 23 referendum to leave the EU, investor concerns about leaving the trading bloc of 500 million people led to a sharp decline in the pound.

The currency's weakness has helped some parts of the economy, like exporters and tourism, but is likely to make imported goods more expensive, eating into households' ability to spend.

Government leaders have pointed to Britain's performance as evidence that the impact of leaving the EU won't be as dire as some analysts predicted. Some had forecast a recession after the vote that never materialized.

But while the drop in the pound may have helped somewhat by making exports more competitive and encouraging tourists to visit and shop in Britain, it is widely expected to also weigh on domestic spending going forward. A weaker currency is making imports more expensive, as well as commodities like oil and gas, which are priced in dollars.