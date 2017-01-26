U.K. - Brexit bill introduced to parliament

Prime Minister Theresa May's government had planned to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty -- the legal mechanism through which Brexit officially begin -- but the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that parliament must vote to begin the process.

A bill to begin Britain's separation from the European Union was introduced to parliament Thursday, in the face of demands from several MPs to see a more detailed plan before voting on it.

May announced on Wednesday that her government would produce a White Paper setting out the detail of its Brexit plan after pressure from several MPs that the public was being kept in the dark on the process.

On Thursday, MPs demanded that the White Paper be available to them before voting on the Article 50 legislation.

Davis refused to give parliament a specific date for when the White Paper would be available, saying only that the government would be "as expeditious as we can."

The Article 50 bill will go through several readings and rounds of debates, in which some MPs could ask for amendments. Others have said they will vote against the bill, arguing that their constituents did not vote to leave the union.