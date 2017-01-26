U.K. - How Donald Trump, Theresa May are the 2017 version of '80s power couple Reagan-Thatcher

For the British government, the symbolism of the visit matters more than the substance because of the U.K.'s long-standing "special relationship" with its former colony.
Trump and May have vowed to revive the closeness of their countries during the Reagan-Thatcher years.
"They are extremely different characters," said Quentin Peel, a political expert at Chatham House, a London think tank. "Reagan was a charming figure and I don't think one would use 'charm,' really, to describe Donald Trump. As for Theresa May, she's quite a cold and reserved figure and I don't think she has the same vision as Thatcher did. Margaret Thatcher had this vision of a deregulated world that she wanted to create or take Britain back to, whereas May is much more of a 'fixer,' a practical person."
"I have no doubt that both Trump and May are going to come out of this meeting and say everything is wonderful because they are both quite lonely out there at the minute," Peel added. "She has few friends because of her determination to push ahead with Brexit (Britain's withdrawal from the European Union). And Trump is also, quite deliberately, alienating the world with his 'America first' talk."
"Can they be best mates? Well, they need each other," Peel said. "May wants to be able to say that Brexit isn't the disaster everyone is saying it is. Trump, too, wants a trade deal with the U.K. so he won't be presented as this 'terrible protectionist' who only wants to pick fights with people."
From Washington Post:
Beneath the similarities lie profound differences in style and substance that make the two leaders less the second coming of the Thatcher-Reagan transatlantic lovefest and more a geopolitical odd couple.
May is everything that Trump is not: a careful, low-key and pragmatic member of the political establishment with a decades-long career in elective office. She holds mainstream positions on critical issues such as trade and security that put her sharply at odds with Trump’s protectionism and isolationism. She tweets about Christmas and World AIDS Day, not alleged voter fraud or feuds with the news media, celebrities or political opponents.
She prizes the NATO military alliance and holds skeptical views of Russia — uncertain ground with Trump.
For Trump, May’s arrival within a week of his inauguration is a chance for him to project legitimacy and normality to U.S. allies still struggling to come to grips with his unexpected electoral victory and who still view him with suspicion — if not outright contempt. The meeting suggests a continuity with familiar American foreign policy priorities that also reassured some Trump skeptics at home.
The partnership has huge benefits for the United States, especially in the intelligence, diplomatic and military realms. The two countries share intelligence closely and usually move in tandem in international negotiations such as the Iran nuclear pact. The United States has relied on Britain’s highly trained armed forces in Iraq, Afghanistan and Ukraine, sometimes to the domestic political detriment of British leaders.
