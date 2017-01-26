U.K. - How Donald Trump, Theresa May are the 2017 version of '80s power couple Reagan-Thatcher

For the British government, the symbolism of the visit matters more than the substance because of the U.K.'s long-standing "special relationship" with its former colony.

Trump and May have vowed to revive the closeness of their countries during the Reagan-Thatcher years.

"They are extremely different characters," said Quentin Peel, a political expert at Chatham House, a London think tank. "Reagan was a charming figure and I don't think one would use 'charm,' really, to describe Donald Trump. As for Theresa May, she's quite a cold and reserved figure and I don't think she has the same vision as Thatcher did. Margaret Thatcher had this vision of a deregulated world that she wanted to create or take Britain back to, whereas May is much more of a 'fixer,' a practical person."

"I have no doubt that both Trump and May are going to come out of this meeting and say everything is wonderful because they are both quite lonely out there at the minute," Peel added. "She has few friends because of her determination to push ahead with Brexit (Britain's withdrawal from the European Union). And Trump is also, quite deliberately, alienating the world with his 'America first' talk."

"Can they be best mates? Well, they need each other," Peel said. "May wants to be able to say that Brexit isn't the disaster everyone is saying it is. Trump, too, wants a trade deal with the U.K. so he won't be presented as this 'terrible protectionist' who only wants to pick fights with people."