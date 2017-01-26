U.K. - When Theresa meets Donald: A geopolitical odd couple with big implications for the West

May probably has more to gain or lose from the visit.

With her country preparing to leave the European Union, she is gambling her premiership on her ability to forge new ­relationships beyond the continent — with a strengthened ­Anglo-American bond at the top of her wish list.

The invitation to be Trump’s first foreign visitor is a diplomatic nicety that was in doubt as recently as a week before the visit. And it follows an awkward series of actions by Trump that could easily be read as snubs. Just days after Trump’s win, he invited anti-E.U. firebrand Nigel Farage to meet him at Trump Tower — then tweeted that Farage would make a fine British ambassador to the United States. According to a leaked transcript, Trump suggested during their first telephone call that if May were passing through Washington, she should let Trump know.

The breach of diplomatic protocol alarmed May’s inner circle, which sees Farage as a meddlesome adversary. Rather than jabbing back, however, Downing Street began trying to curry favor.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson boycotted an emergency E.U. meeting called to discuss Trump’s win, dismissing it as a “whinge-o-rama.” May also made a point of rejecting Obama administration criticism of Israel, echoing Trump talking points.

Trump, a self-proclaimed Anglophile, has signaled a willingness to negotiate a free-trade deal with Britain as soon as it is out of the E.U. British officials have responded with enthusiasm, and May has said the issue will be at the top of her priority list for her meeting with Trump.

The meeting, she told Parliament on Wednesday, is “a sign of the strength of the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States of America. A special relationship on which he and I intend to build.”

Yet British analysts say May is deluding herself if she thinks Trump is the partner Britain needs to ensure its safe landing outside the E.U.

“If you look at the way Donald Trump thinks about deals, rushing over there as quickly as possible and looking like you’re desperate doesn’t exactly work to your advantage,” said Mark Leonard, director of the European Council on Foreign Relations. “So I don’t think this is very clever of her from a tactical standpoint.”

Unlike other European leaders, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President François Hollande, who have held Trump at arm’s length and emphasized that their friendship is contingent on Trump’s not trampling core Western values, May has rushed to embrace the new U.S. president.

The diplomacy will be exceptionally tricky.

She cannot afford to antagonize the famously thin-skinned Trump, because she needs his support for a trade deal. But if she does not challenge him, Bale said, then “she’ll be seen to be sucking up to someone who shouldn’t be sucked up to and who can’t be relied upon. That could backfire at home, and it could do damage to her relations with other European leaders.”