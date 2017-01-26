01/26 - Thur. - Mexico's Potential Weapons if Trump Declares War on Nafta

How could Mexico inflict the most damage on the United States?
Mexico’s most important strategic goal is narrowing to one word: deterrence.
It must convince Mr. Trump that if he blows up the trade agreement on which Mexico has staked its hopes of development, by weaving its economy ever more closely into that of the United States, the United States will suffer, too.
The critical question is whether Mexico’s threat will be convincing.
The makings of a Mexican strategy for defending its interests started coming into focus on Monday, when President Enrique Peña Nieto declaredthat negotiations for a future relationship with the United States would not be limited to trade.
“We will bring to the table all themes,” he said in a speech. “Trade, yes, but also migration and the themes of security, including border security, terrorist threats and the traffic of illegal drugs, weapons and cash.”
His hope is that by introducing broader uncertainty about the bilateral relationship — Will Mexico still cooperate in the fight against drug trafficking? Will it stop foreign terrorists from using Mexico as a way station into the United States? — Mexico can raise the stakes enough for Mr. Trump to reconsider his “America first” approach to commerce.
“Mexico has a lot of chips to play,” said Jorge Castañeda, a former foreign secretary who has staked out a combative approach.
Let Mr. Trump pull the United States out of Nafta, he argues. Instead of stopping Central American migrants at its southern border, Mexico should let them through on their way to the United States. “And let’s see if his wall keeps the terrorists out, because we won’t,” Mr. Castañeda added.
