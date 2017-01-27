01/27 - Fri. - The Democratic Base Is Marching Right Past Its Leaders

This week, when progressive champions Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) voted in a Senate committee to approve the thoroughly unqualified Ben Carson to head the Housing and Urban Development Department, there was little criticism from established liberal organizations in Washington. But the grassroots lit up ― blasting them on Twitter, Facebook, in calls to their offices, and in countless emails to Huffington Post reporters, asking us what on earth their one-time heroes were doing.

That the votes came just days after millions poured into the streets in more than 650 women’s marches on Saturday made it that much more jarring. Instead, they came from regular, angry people ― people who may try to replace the ones in power.

Democrats desperate for change are going around the establishment and taking action themselves.

This newfound energy is driving throngs of people into the political process ― and it’s quickly being turned against Democratic politicians for being soft on Trump, whether it’s by approving his cabinet nominees or signaling a willingness to work with him.

“Senate Dems’ response to millions taking to the streets is beyond disappointing,” said Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of the women’s online advocacy group Ultra Violet. “It is outright shameful.”

“Resistance means resisting,” Markos Moulitsas wrote Thursday on the progressive site Daily Kos. “All those people in the streets last Saturday didn’t march for Democrats to make nice with the GOP. They marched to resist—whether it’s Trump, or his acolytes like Carson. And if even progressive champions like Warren can’t figure that out, we really are in trouble.”