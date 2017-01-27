EUROPE: The Rise Of Europe's Far-Right Is 'A Wake-Up Call' For Democracy, Says Turkish Novelist

Last weekend the far-right populist parties in Europe met together for the first time in Koblenz, Germany to coordinate their efforts. Marine Le Pen, the leader of the anti-immigrant National Front in France, said it was Europe’s time to “wake up” and follow President Donald Trump’s example in the United States. Do you see populists gaining power in continental Europe over the coming years, as they have in the U.S. and Britain? Is that a greater danger than in the U.S.?

After decades of accelerating globalization, whether we like it or not, we are all deeply, irretrievably interconnected. Amongst other things, this implies that populists in one part of the world will embolden populists in another part of the world. Tribalist demagogues ― who passionately preach that we all belong in our own tribes and that we will be safer if we are surrounded by sameness ― in one country will lift the morale of tribalist demagogues elsewhere.

Even so, I am far more concerned about the rise of populism across Europe than the rise of populism in the U.S. Here in the old continent, there is almost a visceral fear of diversity and “the other.” This is all the more noticeable as you travel from major cities into the countryside.

We must never lose sight of the fact that ultra-nationalism and xenophobia have a longer, darker history on this side of the Atlantic. And we need to bear in mind that this history is still alive in a fractured, fragmented and uneven continent where we do not always encounter the checks and balances that exist in the U.S. Constitution. So, yes, it is a “wake up” call. But not for the tribalists. It is a wake-up call for democrats and liberals and cosmopolitans, for anyone and everyone who holds democracy and pluralism dear. It is a wake-up call for us.