01/27 - Fri. -Trump's First Week: Governing Without a Script

Mr. Trump's first week as president suggests he is planning to run his administration much like he ran his company and his election campaign: eager to weigh in on every issue-both matters of state and matters of perceived slight - and willing to make impulsive calls. During one meeting with the congressional leadership,he mused about getting rid of the Electoral College.

All new presidents naturally become the focus of attention,but Mr.Trump is dominating his new universe more than most because of his propensity to spin off his own personal views and messages. Already he has trampled on the planned script for his opening days with off-the-cuff-remarks and tweets,and he has upended his own schedule. The upshot is that neither his top aides nor his potential congressional allies know what he might do next.

The president had senior lawmakers over to the White House for an informal gathering. The group included the House and Senate leadership. During the gathering the talk turned to campaigns,elections and voter fraud.

Mr. Trump then told the group that he was interested in getting rid f the Electoral College and replacing it with a national popular vote,say people who attended. Mr. Trump lost the popular vote to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton,a fact that has irritated the president to the point that he has called for a national probe of alleged voter fraud.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,a Kentucky Republican,spoke up,pointing him to the 2000 recount in Florida that lasted more than a month until it was halted by the U.S. Supreme Court. Imagine what a nationwide recount would look like. Mr. Trump demurred,and said he was fine to leave the current system in place.