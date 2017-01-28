How a Syrian refugee saved the day for Guelph bride

Jo Du was getting ready for her wedding in Guelph when the zipper of her dress broke.

The group began calling dress shops to see what they could do to get it fixed.

Coulter sent a bridesmaid to a nearby neighbour to see if someone could supply pliers to help fix the snagged zipper tooth. But they did better.

“A very nicely dressed woman in a bridesmaid dress came running up the street, asking for our help,” David Hobson recalled to CTV News.

Hobson, who had just welcomed a family of Syrian refugees from Turkey into his home, knew there was someone who could help.

Ibrahim Halil Dudu happened to have been a master tailor for 28 years in Syria. He arrived with a sewing kit in hand after the group’s attempts failed.

There was a lot of gratitude in the room. The bridesmaids and families all bowed to Halil Dudu in thanks.

Du went back to Hobson’s home the next day to thank Halil Dudu once again.

As for Halil Dudu, he was happy to lend a hand.

“I was so excited and so happy (to) help Canadian people, like other people helped (me),” he told CTV through a translator.