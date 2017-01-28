01/28 - Sat. -On a busy Saturday, Trump to call world leaders and sign more orders

Most watched will be the call with Putin, whose interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election has led to questions about Trump's relationship to the Russian leader and strained Trump's relationship with the intelligence community.

Trump said the fight against the Islamic State would be at the top of his agenda. But Putin has also been chafing under U.S. and European sanctions.

Trump declined to discuss the sanctions issue during a joint news conference Friday with May.

"As far as the sanctions, very early to be talking about that," Trump said. "But we look to have a great relationship with all countries, ideally."

Some leading Republicans are warning the new president not to tamper with sanctions.

Citing Russian aggression in Ukraine and Syria, and its threats to NATO, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., urged Trump to end speculation about lifting sanctions, calling it a "reckless course."

"If he does not, I will work with my colleagues to codify sanctions against Russia into law," McCain said.

As for Trump's phone call with Putin, McCain said the U.S. president "should remember that the man on the other end of the line is a murderer and a thug who seeks to undermine American national security interests at every turn."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has also urged Trump to maintain sanctions on Russia.