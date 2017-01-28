01/28 - Sat. - The Art of Obstruction

Despite the forceful global protests the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, Democrats in Congress have thus far ignored their constituent's calls for vigorous obstruction. Senate Democrats are mostly rolling over for Trump's cabinet nominees, even for manifestly unqualified candidates like Dr. Ben Carson. Signals from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders suggest that party leaders are gripped by the delusion that cooperating with Trump on issues like infrastructure spending and trade will somehow split the GOP coalition.

This is a catastrophic mistake. The lesson of recent political history is that it does not benefit the opposition at all to play go-along, get-along with the president's party. It makes the president look successful while Democrats look feckless. However, if they pursue a high-risk strategy of total obstruction, Democrats – the party of good government – must be careful not to lose their souls or their way.