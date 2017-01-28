UK: Trump, UK prime minister emphasize 'special relationship' at White House

“The special relationship between our two counties has been one of the greatest forces in history for justice and peace — and, by the way, my mother was born in Scotland," Trump told reporters after the hourlong meeting in the Oval Office.

That press conference — Trump's first as president — lasted just 18 minutes, setting a get-down-to-business tone from the beginning. Trump gave short answers to questions on Russia and Mexico and deflected a multi-part question on abortion. And May seemed to take her cues from Trump, careful not to upstage the president in his new home.

Trump declined to say whether he supports a reduction in sanctions against Russia in advance of his scheduled call with Putin on Saturday, saying he hoped to "have a great relationship with all countries, ideally.” May went further, saying Russia needed to live up to its commitments in a 2014 ceasefire agreement.