UK: Trump, UK prime minister emphasize 'special relationship' at White House

“The special relationship between our two counties has been one of the greatest forces in history for justice and peace — and, by the way, my mother was born in Scotland," Trump told reporters after the hourlong meeting in the Oval Office.
That press conference — Trump's first as president — lasted just 18 minutes, setting a get-down-to-business tone from the beginning. Trump gave short answers to questions on Russia and Mexico and deflected a multi-part question on abortion. And May seemed to take her cues from Trump, careful not to upstage the president in his new home.
Trump declined to say whether he supports a reduction in sanctions against Russia in advance of his scheduled call with Putin on Saturday, saying he hoped to "have a great relationship with all countries, ideally.” May went further, saying Russia needed to live up to its commitments in a 2014 ceasefire agreement.
From CNN:
Standing alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May in the White House East Room, Trump wouldn't say whether he was planning to lift sanctions on Moscow ahead of a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday. Nor would he outwardly affirm his support for NATO.
May, who was under pressure from rights groups in Britain to condemn torture during her visit to the White House, said only that on areas of disagreement, she would carry out a "open and frank discussion" with the US leader. And while both leaders went out of their way to create a friendly ambience, it was up to May to bring up the issues at the top of her wishlist: public backing of NATO or say he would work to swiftly work towards a free trade deal with Britain once it leaves the European Union.
"Mr. President, I think you said, you confirmed that you're 100% behind NATO. But we're also discussing the importance of NATO continuing to ensure it is as equipped to fight terrorism and cyber warfare as it is to fight more conventional forms of war," May said, seeking both to bolster the military bloc but but also to forge a way forward following the President's complaints that it is obsolete.
