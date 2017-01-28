Newsvine

JustKat

About Articles: 929 Seeds: 1757 Comments: 14036 Since: Dec 2015

SYRIA: Syrian army seizes Damascus water source as rebels withdraw

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by JustKat View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Sat Jan 28, 2017 11:39 AM
Discuss:

The Syrian army and its allies launched an offensive last month to drive insurgents from the Wadi Barada valley, which they have controlled since 2012, and to recapture a major spring and pumping station.

Wadi Barada, which lies northwest of Damascus, has become one of the fiercest battlefronts in Syria's civil war. Disruption to water supplies, including infrastructure damage, has caused acute shortages in the capital this month.

Government forces entered the village of Ain al-Fija, where the spring and pumping station are located, early on Saturday, a military media unit run by Lebanese group Hezbollah, an ally of Damascus, reported.

Teams were preparing to enter Ain al-Fija to fix the pumping station and the army had secured control of the village.

Related Article:

 Water is the latest battleground in Syria

 Russia's Lavrov says US invited to Astana talks on Syria

US backs Turkish offensive with airstrikes around al-Bab

9 Russian and 8 Turkish combat planes carry out the first joint air strike in Syria

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor