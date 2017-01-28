TURKEY: Theresa May secures multi billion pound fighter jet deal with Turkey before challenging President Erdogan on human rights

The Prime Minister flew overnight from America on Friday to become the first major Western leader to visit Turkey since the coup.

Theresa May has announced new trade talks between Britain and Turkey that could generate billions more pounds for their economies after Brexit.

The Prime Minister confirmed that Britain and Turkey are to set up a joint working group to prepare the ground for their post-Brexit trading relationship.

Mr Erdogan said he hoped to increase trade between the two countries from £12.4 billion to £15.9 billion when a new deal is secured.

Mrs May and her Turkish counterpart also announced a £100 million-plus defence collaboration deal on the continued development of fighter jets for Turkey.

BAE Systems and Turkish Aerospace Industries agreed a partnership for the continued development of the Turkish Fighter Programme (TF-X).

Speaking about the defence deal the Prime Minister said: “This agreement underlines once again that Britain is a great, global, trading nation and that we are open for business.”

It was hoped the deal would pave the way for a deeper defence partnership, effectively making the UK Turkey's partner of choice for key aerospace technology.