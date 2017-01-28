I Will Choose to Stand on the Side of the Righteous Current Status: Blessed (1) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By JustKat Sat Jan 28, 2017 5:10 PM us-news Discuss: ! "No hate/no fear/refugees are welcome here" chant outside ACLU hearing. Speaker reads the words from the base of the Statue of Liberty; cheers.Iraq-born U.S. citizen, 26, from metro Detroit was detained for 4 hours by US agents at Canada-Michigan border last night after Trump order:PHL - "Let Them In!"Rep. John Lewis after an immigration official declined to say how many are being detained: "Why don't we just sit down and stay a while."Mother from Iran, 5-year-old son reunited after he was detained for several hours at Dulles AirportLawyers at LAX