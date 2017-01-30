01/30 - Mon. - Protests Against Trump's Executive Order Don't Let Up

For the second day in a row, protesters came out across the country to rally against President Donald Trump’s executive order issued on Friday to block Syrian refugees and travelers from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

In New York City, two incredible markers of America’s immigrant roots, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, provided a fitting background for protesters gathered in Manhattan’s Battery Park. About 10,000 demonstrators were present, some carrying signs reading, “Refugees welcome here,” and “No hate, no fear.”

Speakers fired up the massive crowd with messages of unity and hope, before thousands marched down Greenwich Street toward the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building.

In Washington, D.C., some 8,000 people gathered in front of the White House before marching down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the Capitol.

The diverse crowd chanted, “Shame,” and “No ban, no wall.” As they passed the Canadian Embassy, protesters sang “Hey hey, ho ho, I wish our leader was Trudeau,” referring to that country’s prime minister, Reuters reported.

As demonstrators forced downtown D.C. to a standstill for the second time this week, Trump settled in for a movie with his family at the White House ― “Finding Dory.”

Hundreds gathered at the Detroit Metro Airport to protest Sunday afternoon, including U.S. Reps. Brenda Lawrence and Debbie Dingell, both Michigan Democrats. Video footage taken at the airport shows hundreds of people holding signs and chanting behind barricades.

“We have to make our voices heard,” Dingell said. “So we fight for why we are so proud to be American.”

Aerial footage of Boston’s Copley Square shared on social media Sunday afternoon showed a large turnout for a #NoBanNoWall protest organized by CAIR Massachusetts. Police estimated the crowd to number at 10,000. Speakers at the rally included Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Philadelphia’s airport tweeted that the police’s airport unit was directing demonstrators to the baggage claim area after the arrivals hall had hit capacity.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Federal Building in Ann Arbor, Michigan. At the State House in Rhode Island, protesters chanted, “Equal rights for one and all, no ban, no wall!”