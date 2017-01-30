01/30 - Mon. - Customs And Border Officials Defy Court Order On Lawful Residents

The U.S. government must “permit lawyers access to all legal permanent residents being detained at Dulles International Airport,” a federal judge in Virginia ordered late Saturday.

But U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at this airport outside Washington, D.C., are defying the judge’s order, blocking attorneys from talking to the lawful permanent residents CBP is detaining here.

Border agents have detained dozens of people who were trying to enter the U.S. from the seven majority-Muslim countries covered by President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

CBP agents never actually complied with the judge’s order, because they never let the attorneys into the area where the agency was holding the detainees, eight of the attorneys told HuffPost.

On Sunday afternoon, Rep Don Beyer (D-Va.) tweeted that he and three other members of Congress had asked CBP to comply with the court order and CBP refused.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), who was at Dulles with Beyer and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), said they hadn’t gotten anywhere with their requests to CBP.

“This remains a nation of laws, not of men,” Connolly said.

“It is unusual for an agency to deny a court order ― a court order clearly stating that these people need to be provided counsel,” Claudia Cubas, an attorney with Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, said on Saturday night. “We asked several different agency heads to request access to speak to these people and were told ‘no.’”