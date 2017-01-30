01/30 - Mon. - Senate Democrats Call For Investigation Into Trump Officials' Failure To Obey Court Orders

Illinois Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin want an investigation into the Department of Homeland Security’s response to a federal court order that temporarily halted parts of President Donald Trump’s recent immigration-related executive order.

In a letter sent Sunday night to DHS Inspector General John Roth, Duckworth and Durbin ― the Senate’s second-highest-ranking Democrat ― called for the department’s Office of the Inspector General to lead the investigation into DHS and Customs and Border Protection’s conduct.

The senators asked the IG to figure out whether any CBP officers disobeyed court orders, what they did, and who ordered them to do it.

“The American people are relying on your independent investigators to serve as a check against a powerful law enforcement agency that may be ... operating in violation of the law.”

The senators concluded the letter adding:

“The United States Constitution means little if law enforcement agents disregard it, or if Americans are unwilling to defend its principles and respect foundational constitutional rights, from due process to equal protection under the law.”

The Constitution requires the executive branch, which includes DHS, to obey federal court orders as a check on its power.