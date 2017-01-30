01/30 - Mon. - Amid protests and confusion, Trump defends executive order: 'This is not a Muslim ban'

Trump, who centered his campaign in part on his vow to crack down on illegal immigration and to impose what became known as his “Muslim ban,’’ remained unbowed Sunday. As White House officials insisted that the measure strengthens national security, the president stood squarely behind it.

Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, Trump tweeted: “Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world — a horrible mess!”

Later in the morning, Trump tweeted, “Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue!”