Trump's refugee order not same as Obama's in 2011

In defending his executive order banning immigration and travel from certain countries, which has touched off widespread anger and confusion, President Trump compared the order to action taken by the Obama administration in 2011.

“My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months,” Trump claimed.

Obama administration officials and fact checkers say the claim is wrong.

In 2011, the State Department significantly slowed the number of visas it issued to Iraqis in order to review its vetting process. The concern stemmed from the arrests of two Iraqi refugees on terrorism charges in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2011. One of the men was linked through fingerprints to an improvised explosive attack in Bayji, Iraq.

The arrests triggered concerns in the administration and on Capitol Hill and led to a massive review of Iraqi refugees already admitted to the country and more extensive vetting of those applying to immigrate to the United States. The action only applied to refugees from Iraq.

The review slowed the pace of Iraqis coming into the United States, but never completely halted it.

In 2012, the flow of refugees from Iraqi had returned to close to pre-2011 numbers.