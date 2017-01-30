World Leaders React To The Reality Of A Trump Presidency

These are some of the reactions from foreign governments and leaders to Trump’s first week in the White House:
- The United Nations Calls To Reverse Refugee Ban
- Canada and Scotland Vow To Continue Welcoming Refugees
- British Prime Minister Theresa May Attempts A Balancing Act
- NAFTA Countries Prepare For Negotiations
- Mexico’s President Cancels Visit To U.S. After Border Wall Order
- Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim Slams Trump’s Border Wall
- Germany Criticizes Rising Populism And U.S. Refugee Ban
- Iran Retaliates, Bans U.S. Visitors
- Luxembourg Accuses Trump Of ‘Dividing The Muslim World’
- France Defends Refugees, European Interests
- The Netherlands Wants To Fight Trump’s Anti-Abortion Policy
