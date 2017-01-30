Newsvine

World Leaders React To The Reality Of A Trump Presidency

These are some of the reactions from foreign governments and leaders to Trump’s first week in the White House:

  • The United Nations Calls To Reverse Refugee Ban
  • Canada and Scotland Vow To Continue Welcoming Refugees
  • British Prime Minister Theresa May Attempts A Balancing Act
  • NAFTA Countries Prepare For Negotiations
  • Mexico’s President Cancels Visit To U.S. After Border Wall Order
  • Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim Slams Trump’s Border Wall
  • Germany Criticizes Rising Populism And U.S. Refugee Ban
  • Iran Retaliates, Bans U.S. Visitors
  • Luxembourg Accuses Trump Of ‘Dividing The Muslim World’
  • France Defends Refugees, European Interests
  •  The Netherlands Wants To Fight Trump’s Anti-Abortion Policy
