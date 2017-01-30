American Muslims Fear What Donald Trump Will Do Next

Many of the Muslims gathered at a community center here on Sunday to learn more about President Donald Trump’s recent executive order won’t necessarily be targeted by it directly, but they were frightened anyway.

The reason for that fear: Trump has only been president for nine days, and he already made a drastic policy change that disproportionately affects Muslims, whom he once vowed to bar from entering the country entirely. The roughly 150 people at Silver Spring’s Muslim Community Center are worried about what Trump will do next.

There was a striking lack of clarity about the order, which the White House did not release until 2 and 1/2 hours after Trump signed it, leaving people to speculate and fret over what was inside. Some things are still unclear, such as whether green card-holders will continue to be part of the ban ― White House officials contradicted themselves on this point, before finally announcing later Sunday that green card holders should be admitted. It’s also not clear how a court order that temporarily blocked parts of the ban will play out in the coming days.

That lack of clarity was part of why people gathered at the Muslim Community Center, where children went to Sunday school or played while their parents asked experts what to make of what had happened.

The event’s speakers, Abed Ayoub of the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee and law professor Khaled Beydoun, didn’t sugarcoat things: They predicted that although there have been positive signs in the courts and in public support, Trump has more up his sleeves.

“This ban is the first of many Islamophobic policies still to come,” Beydoun said.