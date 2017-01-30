How does the US screen refugees? Very carefully

Being a refugee isn't easy. Neither is getting into the United States.

Just gaining refugee status is hard; most of the millions who seek it don't get it. Only a fraction of those who do, end up resettled in the US.

The process takes an average of 18 to 24 months, and most of it's conducted outside the US.

Here's how it works:

The UN screens them: Refugees are people who are forced to flee their home country to escape persecution, war or violence. The UN decides the most vulnerable cases and refers them for resettlement.

They're out if they've committed a violent crime: The UN only refers those whose life, liberty or health are at significant risk. If someone is found to have committed a crime, that person doesn't qualify for resettlement.

The US does its own vetting: This process involves eight federal agencies, six different databases, five separate background checks, four fingerprint and biometric checks, three in-person interviews and two inter-agency checks.

Then, it vets some more: If allowed to come to the US, refugees face another screening before embarking, and another security check at a US airport.

Refugees begin a new life: If everything works out fine, the State Department assigns refugees to an NGO that helps them find work and housing.

Related Articles:

These Are The People Donald Trump Doesn't Want To Let In

It Took Donald Trump 8 Days To Bring The U.S. To The Brink Of A Constitutional Crisis

Travelers Stranded and Protests Swell Over Trump Order

Amid protests and confusion, Trump defends executive order: 'This is not a Muslim ban'

Senate Democrats Call For Investigation Into Trump Officials' Failure To Obey Court Orders

Customs And Border Officials Defy Court Order On Lawful Residents

Protests Against Trump's Executive Order Don't Let Up

White House, US diplomats clash over travel order

Donald Trump U.K State Visit Defended Amid Outcry

Trump's refugee order not same as Obama's in 2011

World Leaders React To The Reality Of A Trump Presidency

American Muslims Fear What Donald Trump Will Do Next